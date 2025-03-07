Bored Jose Mourinho pretends to fall asleep at reporter’s almost minute-long question

Jose Mourinho pretended to snore and complained after receiving a nearly minute-long question from a Turkish reporter and the subsequent English translation.

The Fenerbahce coach mimicked falling asleep during the post-match press conference after a 3-1 home defeat to Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday, 6 March.

The reporter's question about the changes Mourinho made during the game lasted 50 seconds.

"This is too much for my head. I am tired man," Mourinho lamented.

"Ninety minutes, not to listen to all this, I'm too tired for that... We change players every game."