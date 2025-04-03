Jose Mourinho left rival manager Okan Buruk writhing on the floor after apparently pinching his nose following a heated Turkish Cup derby clash last night (2 April).

Fenerbahce manager Mourinho was seen pulling at the face of the Galatasaray boss as he went to confront Buruk at the final whistle, leaving him rolling on the pitch covering his face.

Galatasaray vice-chairman, Metin Ozturk, later accused Mourinho of ‘verbal and physical’ assault, saying: “Mourinho first verbally and then physically attacked him. Where else in the world can he do this? What does he think of Turkey?”

The incident came at the end of a bad tempered 2-1 defeat for Fenerbahce in a derby regarded as one of the fiercest in European football.