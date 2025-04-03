Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:18
Moment Jose Mourinho leaves rival manager on the floor after heated derby clash
Jose Mourinho left rival manager Okan Buruk writhing on the floor after apparently pinching his nose following a heated Turkish Cup derby clash last night (2 April).
Fenerbahce manager Mourinho was seen pulling at the face of the Galatasaray boss as he went to confront Buruk at the final whistle, leaving him rolling on the pitch covering his face.
Galatasaray vice-chairman, Metin Ozturk, later accused Mourinho of ‘verbal and physical’ assault, saying: “Mourinho first verbally and then physically attacked him. Where else in the world can he do this? What does he think of Turkey?”
The incident came at the end of a bad tempered 2-1 defeat for Fenerbahce in a derby regarded as one of the fiercest in European football.
Up next
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
05:39
Singer-songwriter James Bay launches new Music Box series
10:46
The Oscars | Overrated or Underrated?
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:35
Drink driver who faked car theft after crash caught by his own dashcam
00:15
Watch: Australian prime minister falls off stage at campaign event
00:40
Rescuers use megaphone in search at Bangkok building collapse site
01:01
Trump declares Great Depression wouldn’t have happened with tariffs
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31