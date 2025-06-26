Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Borussia Dortmund exploring deal for Chelsea starlet Josh Acheampong

There is a belief Chelsea may be willing to sell Acheampong for £35m

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Reporter
Thursday 26 June 2025 15:45 BST
Comments
Chelsea have reached the last 16 in the FIFA Club World Cup

Borussia Dortmund are exploring a deal for Chelsea's Joshua Acheampong, among a number of clubs monitoring his situation.

The 19-year-old has been seen by the Stamford Bridge hierarchy as a prospect for the future, but the defender is known to want more first-team opportunities in order to progress.

There is now a belief among suitor clubs that Chelsea may be willing to do business for £35m, having previously rejected approaches - including loans.

Borussia Dortmund have escalated their own interest, and are willing to act this summer. If they do, there is an expectation that Internazionale could come in amid a club refresh.

Recommended

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also among those interested from the Premier League, having watched Acheampong for some time.

While it has been thought a loan could best suit all parties, Chelsea have rejected some such offers. Amid another summer of PSR churn, though, there is now a feeling that Chelsea could particularly be open to a deal if it involves a club who have a player they want.

That could open the way for Dortmund, given Chelsea's long-standing interest in English winger Jamie Gittens.

Acheampong played the full 90 minutes in the club's final group game at the Club World Cup, a 3-0 win over ES Tunis.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in