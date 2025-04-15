Joshua Zirkzee could miss rest of season for Man United with hamstring injury
Zirkzee faces a race against time to return to fitness before the end of the season
Manchester United could be without Joshua Zirkzee for the remainder of the campaign after the Dutchman limped off with a hamstring injury against Newcastle.
The striker went down holding his hamstring as Ruben Amorim’s side were condemned to a 4-0 thrashing at St. James’s Park on Sunday, adding to the despair felt by the Red Devils on a torrid outing in the North East.
It came as a major blow ahead of United’s crucial Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon, which sits finely poised at 2-2 after Andre Onana put in another erroneous display in the first encounter.
Zirkzee seemed certain to be out for the home leg at Old Trafford on Thursday, with hamstring injuries often requiring at least two weeks to recover.
However, it now appears Zirkzee, who has scored seven goals in his debut season at Man United, will face a race against time to return to action before the end of the season, according to BBC Sport.
Ruben Amorim will address the issue in his pre-match press conference tomorrow ahead of Lyon’s visit, with the Portuguese manager expected be without one of his goalscorers from the first leg.
United’s domestic season is all but over, with the club languishing in 14th in the Premier League table after a dismal term.
It means their only hope salvaging their campaign rests on the Europa League, but dreams of continental success could come crashing down if Lyon pull off an upset on Thursday.
If United do manage to reach the competition’s final, Zirkzee will hope to return to fitness before the clash in Bilbao on May 21.
