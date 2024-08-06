Carlo Ancelotti reveals how Kylian Mbappe signing will affect Jude Bellingham

Support truly

The arrival of Kylian Mbappe will not affect the role of Jude Bellingham at all, insists Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The France striker joined Real this summer on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain prompting speculation it could mean a deeper role for Bellingham.

The England midfielder played an advanced role for the Spanish side in his debut season, scoring 23 goals in 42 games to help his side win La Liga and the Champions League.

And, Ancelotti is expecting more of the same when La Liga returns on 18 August and Madrid travel to RCD Mallorca.

“Nothing changes for him. Nothing changes,” he said. “The first season, he surprised a lot, because he showed fantastic quality, a really mature guy. The next season will not be different.

“He is going to be one of the best players that we have, supporting a lot the team with his quality.”

Bellingham started every game for England in this summer’s European Championships and, despite scoring against Serbia and Slovakia,as the Three Lions reached the final, the 21-year-old’s performances were criticised by some media.

Jude Bellingham starred for England at Euro 2024 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“This is an opinion but Bellingham played really well at the Euros,” added Ancelotti. “England played really well, they reached the final and were close to winning it. I don’t know how the players are tired for the game.

“The most important players are used to playing every three days, they manage that really well and arrive at the end of the season without any problems.”

Real Madrid finish their US tour on Tuesday night, with a match against Ancelotti’s former club Chelsea at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.