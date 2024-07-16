Watch live: Mbappe officially unveiled as Real Madrid player

Support truly

Watch live as Kylian Mbappe is officially unveiled as a new Real Madrid player on Tuesday, 16 July, at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid.

It comes as the 25-year-old completes his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain after his contract expired.

Madrid president Florentino Perez, who has long tried to tempt Mbappe to the La Liga champions, will show off the former Monaco star to the club’s supporters at 11am BST.

Mbappe, who will wear the No. 9 shirt, will then meet his new teammates and begin preparations for the new season as Los Blancos seek to defend their La Liga and Champions League crowns.

It comes just days after the Euro 2024 tournament came to a close.

Mbappe scored one goal in the tournament, a penalty against Poland, and was left wearing a mask after breaking his nose.

He later described his performance as a "failure."

"In football you're good or not good. I wasn't good. My Euro was a failure," he said.

"'I wanted to be European champion. I will now go on holiday, I will rest well, it will do me a lot of good, then I will get ready to start a new life. There's a lot to do."