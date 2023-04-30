Jurgen Klopp suffers injury celebrating Liverpool’s late winner against Spurs
Klopp ran to celebrate in the face of the fourth official and did some damage in the process
Jurgen Klopp came away with an injury along with three precious points after the Liverpool manager pulled his hamstring celebrating their late winner against Tottenham Hotspur.
Liverpool came out on top of a wild game which saw Klopp’s side take a three-goal lead inside 15 minutes. Tottenham hit back and equalised in added time through substitute Richarlison, but Diogo Jota pounced on a mistake to snatch a last-gasp 4-3 victory and spark wild celebrations around Anfield.
Klopp reacted to Jota’s goal by sprinting towards the fourth official after they had spent parts of the second half at loggerheads on the touchline. The manager shouted in the official’s face, and could later face punishment for his actions, but received a little pain in the form of what appeared to be a pulled hamstring, clutching the back of his leg in discomfort.
The incident didn’t stop Klopp celebrating passionately in front of the home supporters after the full-time whistle, following a win which sent Liverpool above Spurs to fifth in the Premier League table.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies