Jurgen Klopp suffers injury celebrating Liverpool’s late winner against Spurs

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jurgen Klopp came away with an injury along with three precious points after the Liverpool manager pulled his hamstring celebrating their late winner against Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool came out on top of a wild game which saw Klopp’s side take a three-goal lead inside 15 minutes. Tottenham hit back and equalised in added time through substitute Richarlison, but Diogo Jota pounced on a mistake to snatch a last-gasp 4-3 victory and spark wild celebrations around Anfield.

Klopp reacted to Jota’s goal by sprinting towards the fourth official after they had spent parts of the second half at loggerheads on the touchline. The manager shouted in the official’s face, and could later face punishment for his actions, but received a little pain in the form of what appeared to be a pulled hamstring, clutching the back of his leg in discomfort.

The incident didn’t stop Klopp celebrating passionately in front of the home supporters after the full-time whistle, following a win which sent Liverpool above Spurs to fifth in the Premier League table.

More to follow...