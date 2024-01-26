✕ Close Jurgen Klopp Announces He's Leaving Liverpool Fc

Jurgen Klopp is to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the German has confirmed in a shock announcement.

The 56-year-old has informed the club’s ownership of his decision to stand down, having taken charge at Liverpool in 2015.

Klopp has won six trophies with the Reds, including the Premier League title in 2020 and the Champions League trophy the year before. The German is due to speak to the media at 3pm this afternoon where he will react further to his decision which is set to shake the Premier League.

Follow all the latest reaction from a seismic decision in the Premier League: