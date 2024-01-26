Jurgen Klopp LIVE: Liverpool manager announces departure sparking succession debate
The German will end nine years at Anfield, where he won six trophies with the Reds and produced one of the club’s finest teams
Jurgen Klopp is to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the German has confirmed in a shock announcement.
The 56-year-old has informed the club’s ownership of his decision to stand down, having taken charge at Liverpool in 2015.
Klopp has won six trophies with the Reds, including the Premier League title in 2020 and the Champions League trophy the year before. The German is due to speak to the media at 3pm this afternoon where he will react further to his decision which is set to shake the Premier League.
Follow all the latest reaction from a seismic decision in the Premier League:
A look at Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool accolades
Klopp joined Liverpool in October 2015, replacing Brendan Rodgers, having left Borussia Dortmund a few months earlier.
After steadily building his own squad, his first trophy with the Reds came in 2019, when they won the Champions League with a victory over Tottenham. Later that year, Klopp guided Liverpool to the Super Cup and Club World Cup.
A season later, the German helped to end the club’s 30-year wait for a Premier League title.
In 2021/2022, Klopp and Liverpool achieved a domestic-cup double, beating Chelsea on penalties in both the FA and Carabao Cup finals.
Later that year, they also won the Community Shield.
Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool: A rare, shocking announcement in modern football
Our very own Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, has summed it up pretty well:
Jurgen Klopp explains why he will leave Liverpool this summer
More from Klopp, as the 56-year-old explains his decision to leave Liverpool:
“I told the club already in November. I have to explain a little bit that maybe the job I do people see from the outside, I’m on the touchline and in training sessions and stuff like this, but the majority of all the things happen around these kind of things.
“That means a season starts and you plan pretty much the next season already. When we sat there together talking about potential signings, the next summer camp and can we go wherever, the thought came up, ‘I am not sure I am here then anymore,’ and I was surprised myself by that.
More here:
Well, well, well then... Where to start?
Jurgen Klopp has explained his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, saying:
“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”
When pressed on those comments, the German said: “I am OK. I am healthy, as much as you can [be] at my age. Little bits and bobs, stuff like that, but nothing anybody has to be concerned about, so that’s absolutely fine.”
More here:
Jurgen Klopp announces shock decision to leave Liverpool
Liverpool have announced that Jurgen Klopp is to resign as manager and depart the club at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.
The German boss arrived at Anfield in 2015 and has reestablished the club as a domestic and European force, reaching three Champions League finals since then - winning one - as well as winning the Premier League title in 2020.
His departure is all the more unexpected as he embarked on a rebuild of the playing squad over the summer, with Liverpool currently sat top of the league table, into the Carabao Cup final and potentially on course for a four-trophy tilt as they continue in the Europa League and FA Cup as well.
