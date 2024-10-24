Jamie Carragher defends Jurgen Klopp after criticism over Red Bull move: ‘It’s rubbish’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Jamie Carragher has defended Jurgen Klopp after criticism from Germany over his move to join Red Bull as head of global soccer.

Fans of Klopp’s former clubs Mainz and Borussia Dortmund voiced their displeasure at Klopp joining Red Bull to assist with their network of clubs due to their differing ideals, even accusing him of betrayal.

But Carragher has called the backlash aimed at Klopp “rubbish” and insists the model at Red Bull will align with the former Liverpool boss.

“I think it is rubbish, he's a certain type of manager, a man of the people. There's a feeling in Germany, I understand the model, this is completely different,” Carragher said on Paramount+.

“But Klopp has to stick to the ideals of Mainz and Borussia Dortmund for the rest of his life? We're all hypocrites, if somebody offers us enough money, we'll probably still do it.

“He's not the manager, he's overseeing something, speaking to people, going to a few meetings, going to a few games and he's probably getting paid an awful lot of money. If they're that against the Red Bull model, then why did Dortmund buy Haaland?

“If you're so against their model, don't buy and sell players with them then. They end up getting the best striker in the world and sold him to City for a right few quid by the way.

“Teams and people in Germany don’t like the way Red Bull do things, I actually do, they give young players a chance, they get unpolished gems, polish them up and sell them off as diamonds. I think it’s a great model that a lot of clubs are trying to copy.”

The 57-year-old, whose final game for the Reds after a nine-year spell came four months ago in a 2-0 win over Wolves, will begin his new role on 1 January 2025 and cover Red Bull Soccer’s day-to-day operations, while holding influence on the strategic vision to develop the Red Bull philosophy.

open image in gallery Jurgen Klopp has returned to football after a four-month absence ( PA Wire )

He will also have an input on the organisation’s global scouting operation and contrinbute to the training and development of coaches.

Klopp said in a statement on his return: “After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this. The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.

“By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal. There are many ways that we can do this from using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries.

open image in gallery Jurgen Klopp during an emotional farewell following his final Liverpool game in May ( PA Wire )

“Together we can discover what is possible. I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more.”

Klopp’s new role has similarities with Michael Edwards and his overarching position now at Anfield, following his return to the club after the German’s exit.

Edwards is Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of football, underlining the changing times in European football, with clubs pursuing the network model also present at Manchester City and Chelsea.

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments at Red Bull, hailed the appointment as the biggest in the history of Red Bull’s involvement in soccer to date.

open image in gallery Jurgen Klopp will begin a new role next year ( PA )

“We are very proud of this outstanding and certainly the strongest signing in Red Bull's soccer history,” he said. “Jurgen Klopp is one of the greatest and most influential figures in world soccer, with extraordinary skills and charisma.

“In his role as Head of Soccer, he will be a game changer for our involvement in international soccer and its continued development. We are hoping for valuable and decisive impulses in key areas to make the clubs even better, both collectively and individually.”