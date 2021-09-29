Chelsea travel to Italian giants Juventus this evening in the Champions League as Thomas Tuchel’s side look to make it two wins out of two in Group H.

The European champions began their title defence with a 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg at Stamford Bridge as Romelu Lukaku again proved the difference with his winning header.

Juventus also opened with a win under the returning manager Massimiliano Allegri, but the Old Lady have struggled in Serie A and are ninth in the table after failing to win four of their opening six matches of the season.

Chelsea’s fine start to the Premier League campaign was put to an end by Manchester City on Saturday, as the defending champions earned a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in a repeat of the Champions League final.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the match tonight.

When is Juventus vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm BST on Wednesday 29 September.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

Team news

Mason Mount could return for Chelsea after he was ruled out of Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City with a knock picked up against Aston Villa in the EFL Cup.

Reece James is a major doubt after he was substituted in the first half against City with an ankle injury, while Christian Pulisic is also unlikely to feature as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Juventus have been handed a double blow after Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that both Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata will miss Wednesday’s match after sustaining injuries in Saturday’s win against Sampdoria.

Dybala is out with a thigh injury and Allegri has confirmed that both forwards will be out of Juventus’ next two games.

Possible line-ups

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Chiesa, Locatelli, Bentancur, Rabiot; Kean, Kulusevski

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

Odds

Juventus: 16/5

Draw: 5/2

Chelsea: 9/10

Prediction

Juventus have shown signs of life after their horrendous start to the season in Serie A, but the injuries to Dybala and Morata have come at a bad time for the Old Lady. Chelsea will be looking to respond following their disappointing defeat to City and this is a good opportunity for Tuchel to secure an important win over his Group H rivals. Juventus 0-2 Chelsea