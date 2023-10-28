Jump to content

Liveupdated1698526023

Juventus vs Hellas Verona LIVE: Serie A result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Allianz Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 28 October 2023 18:45
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Juventus face Hellas Verona in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698526013

Juventus vs Hellas Verona

Match ends, Juventus 1, Verona 0.

28 October 2023 21:46
1698525830

Juventus vs Hellas Verona

Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Verona 0.

28 October 2023 21:43
1698525759

Juventus vs Hellas Verona

Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

28 October 2023 21:42
1698525676

Juventus vs Hellas Verona

Goal! Juventus 1, Verona 0. Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range.

28 October 2023 21:41
1698525674

Juventus vs Hellas Verona

Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus) hits the woodwork with a header from very close range.

28 October 2023 21:41
1698525610

Juventus vs Hellas Verona

Substitution, Verona. Diego Coppola replaces Filippo Terracciano because of an injury.

28 October 2023 21:40
1698525535

Juventus vs Hellas Verona

Foul by Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus).

28 October 2023 21:38
1698525492

Juventus vs Hellas Verona

Bremer (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28 October 2023 21:38
1698525456

Juventus vs Hellas Verona

Attempt missed. Fabio Miretti (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Andrea Cambiaso.

28 October 2023 21:37
1698525395

Juventus vs Hellas Verona

Attempt missed. Kenan Yildiz (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik with a through ball.

28 October 2023 21:36

