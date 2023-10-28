Juventus vs Hellas Verona LIVE: Serie A result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Juventus face Hellas Verona in Serie A today.
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Juventus 1, Verona 0.
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Verona 0.
Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal! Juventus 1, Verona 0. Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range.
Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus) hits the woodwork with a header from very close range.
Substitution, Verona. Diego Coppola replaces Filippo Terracciano because of an injury.
Foul by Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus).
Bremer (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Fabio Miretti (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Andrea Cambiaso.
Attempt missed. Kenan Yildiz (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik with a through ball.
