Arsenal blow as Kai Havertz ruled out until after international break with surgery possible
Havertz has been absent for Arsenal since the opening game of the season at Manchester United
Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has been ruled out for Germany's World Cup qualifiers next month and may yet require surgery on his knee injury.
Havertz has been sidelined since picking up an injury during the Gunners’ win at Manchester United in their Premier League opener, having since missed Arsenal’s first home game of the season against Leeds.
While an official timeline on his return has yet to confirmed, the German football federation’s (DFB) national team director Rudi Voller has confirmed he will miss the upcoming international break, with there still potential Havertz will have to go under the knife.
"He certainly won't make it, he has a knee injury,” Voller said. “We don't know exactly how it will go in the coming weeks, whether surgery is upcoming or it will be treated conservatively.”
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said last week more time and tests were needed to gain clarity on Havertz's injury.
Havertz, 26, was also sidelined for over three months after suffering a hamstring injury in February, an issue that put great strain on Arteta’s attacking options during their floundering title charge.
Arsenal signed forward Eberechi Eze on Saturday to bolster their attack in the absence of Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, who is yet to return since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury last season.
Additional reporting from Reuters
