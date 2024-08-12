Kalvin Phillips wanted by two more Premier League clubs as Man City exit looms

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Ipswich and Fulham have joined the race for Kalvin Phillips. Everton are also interested in the England midfielder who is surplus to requirements at Manchester City.

While Phillips also has admirers abroad, the former Leeds player would rather remain in England and chose to join West Ham instead of Juventus in January.

Phillips has been a target for Everton all summer and, with Amadou Onana joining Aston Villa for £50m, manager Sean Dyche could have an added need for a defensive midfielder.

Fulham are looking for a replacement for Joao Palhinha, who has been bought by Bayern Munich, while Ipswich are looking to strengthen their squad after their return to the top flight.

Phillips has only started two Premier League games, and just six matches in total, for City since his £42.5m move from Leeds in 2022 and was an unused substitute in the Community Shield when manager Pep Guardiola preferred to give teenager Nico O’Reilly a debut in midfield.

Guardiola admitted in December that he struggled to see Phillips in his team and did not namecheck him on Friday among his defensive-midfield options when Rodri is missing.

Kalvin Phillips struggled on loan at West Ham ( Zac Goodwin/PA Wire )

The City manager had also criticised Phillips for returning overweight from the 2022 World Cup and has given him just 418 minutes of Premier League football.

City have hoped to sell Phillips in the past but accepted a loan deal from West Ham in January. However, that proved an ill-fated spell, with Phillips only starting three games and being sent off once.

He lost his place in England’s Euro 2024 squad, with former manager Gareth Southgate dropping him in March, but a move could help him revive his club and international careers.