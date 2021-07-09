Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel has revealed he told referee Danny Makkelie about the laser being pointed at him before Harry Kane’s penalty in their Euro 2020 semi-final against England.

The Dane, 34, saved the spot kick from the England skipper but could do nothing about the rebound as Kane followed the ball in to slot home the extra time winner which took Gareth Southgate’s side to Sunday’s final.

But images emerged after the match of a green laser flickering on the face of Schmeichel just prior to the penalty.

And although Schmeichel was not impaired for the spot-kick, he has now confirmed it was something he made the officials aware of prior to the incident.

He said: “I did not experience it on the penalty kick because it was behind me on my right side. But I did experience it in the second half.

“I told the referee. And he went to say something to the other officials.”

Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against England following the incident.

European football’s governing body released a statement that read: “Charges against England:

Use of laser pointer by its supporters - Article 16(2)(d) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)

Disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem - Article 16(2)(g) DR

Lighting of fireworks by its supporters - Article 16(2)(c) DR

“The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course.”

There have been calls to ban the fan involved for life.