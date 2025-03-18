Khadija Shaw injury update as Man City confirm blow ahead of Chelsea quarter-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City could be without Khadija Shaw for both legs of their Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea after their record scorer suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday’s League Cup final defeat.

The striker was withdrawn before full time of City’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in Derby on Saturday, with the teams meeting for the second of four games in the space of 12 days on Wednesday in Manchester.

Shaw is the top scorer in the Women’s Super League this season while interim manager Nick Cushing confirmed that forward Aoba Fujino, who scored City’s equaliser in the final, will be out too on Wednesday.

“Two significant players missing. But for us, these moments give opportunities to other players,” Cushing said.

"Both of them are muscle injuries ... the problem with these types of injuries, it's going to take a few days to even diagnose how long the problem is. I think they are significant.”

City also play Chelsea in the WSL on Sunday before travelling to Stamford Bridge for the return leg next Thursday.

“When you have muscle injuries and you can't diagnose the timeframe, it's not going to be one you can turn around quickly,” Cushing added.

Chelsea are unbeaten in 28 games under Sonia Bompastor this season - winning 26 - and hold an eight-point lead in the WSL.

Neither Chelsea nor City have won the Champions League but the Blues have reached the semi-finals in the last two seasons.