Is Real Madrid v Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s Champions League quarter-final

Arsenal’s bid to win a second Champions League title continues on Tuesday as they travel to Spain for the first leg of their quarter-final against Real Madrid.

The Gunners have a strong chance of lifting the first trophy of new manager Renee Slegers’ tenure, and a first Champions League title since the 2006-7 season, after winning all five of their group stage matches and topping the group.

Their opponents are the only side left in the draw to have never reached the semi-finals and lost to Chelsea in both their group stage encounters, finishing behind the Blues in Group B, so Arsenal will feel confident of picking up points on the road.

Slegers’ side are fresh off a 3-1 win over Everton in the WSL on Friday - although they did suffer a bruising, unexpected defeat to Liverpool in their FA Cup quarter-final the week before, leaving the Champions League their most realistic chance of silverware this season and this tie more crucial than ever.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Real Madrid v Arsenal?

The match will kick off at 5.45pm GMT at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Tuesday 18 March.

How to watch on TV

Arsenal v Chelsea will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+, with live coverage beginning at 5.30pm GMT. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

Team news

Real Madrid will miss midfielder Teresa Abelleira after she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on international duty with Spain last month, as well as defender Rocio Galvez. Melanie Leupolz and Caroline Weir are doubts after missing Saturday's clash.

For the visitors, defender Lotte Wubben-Moy is unavailable for selection following an injury which has forced her to miss their last four games, while goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar missed their win over Everton due to a concussion, leaving Manuel Zinsberger to deputise. Full-back Emily Fox was forced off against the Toffees but should be fit to return.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid: Misa; Antonia, Lakrar, Mendez, Carmona; Angeldal, Toletti, Leupolz; Weir, Caicedo, Redondo

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Little, Walti; Mead, Caldentey, Foord; Russo

Odds

Real Madrid 11/5

Draw 5/2

Arsenal 19/20

Prediction

Arsenal will be desperate to prove themselves after the disappointment of their FA Cup quarter-final exit, and should have too much for the Spanish side after a dominant group-stage showing.

Real Madrid 1-2 Arsenal.