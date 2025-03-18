Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Real Madrid vs Arsenal LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Women’s Champions League quarter-finals begin

The last eight begins with the London club hoping to continue a strong European campaign

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 18 March 2025 16:07 GMT
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Real Madrid and Arsenal kick off the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals with the competition serving up four highly intriguing last-eight ties.

The continental contenders will be whittled down to four over the next two weeks across two-legged affairs, with the curtain raised by this encounter between the second-placed sides in Spain and England respectively. The visitors have found form under the management of Renee Slegers after parting ways with Jonas Eidevall earlier in the season, and earned top spot in Group C with a strong win over Bayern Munich in their final fixture.

That set up this meeting with Real Madrid, who finished second behind Chelsea in Group B. The Spanish capital club are yet to make it beyond the quarter-final stage of this competition, and have endured a difficult week, with a Copa de la Reina thrashing by Barcelona followed by a league setback against struggling Deportivo. Their attacking talent could well cause their visitors problems, though, as they look to get ahead in the tie before next week’s trip to London.

Follow all of the latest from Madrid in our live blog below:

Women's Champions League quarter-finals

Eight will be whittled down to four over the next week or so, with a fun set of quarter-finals assembled in February’s draw.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Wolfsburg vs FC Barcelona

Bayern Munich vs Lyon

The Women’s Champions League intensifies
The Women’s Champions League intensifies (Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle18 March 2025 16:00

Real Madrid vs Arsenal

The quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League are upon us, with four highly intriguing ties to be decided across two legs over the next eight days.

We begin in Madrid, where Arsenal will be hoping to continue their good form and fluency under Renee Slegers having topped their group. They take on Real Madrid, with kick off for the first leg at 5.45pm GMT.

Harry Latham-Coyle18 March 2025 12:51

