Real Madrid vs Arsenal LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Women’s Champions League quarter-finals begin

Real Madrid and Arsenal kick off the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals with the competition serving up four highly intriguing last-eight ties.

The continental contenders will be whittled down to four over the next two weeks across two-legged affairs, with the curtain raised by this encounter between the second-placed sides in Spain and England respectively. The visitors have found form under the management of Renee Slegers after parting ways with Jonas Eidevall earlier in the season, and earned top spot in Group C with a strong win over Bayern Munich in their final fixture.

That set up this meeting with Real Madrid, who finished second behind Chelsea in Group B. The Spanish capital club are yet to make it beyond the quarter-final stage of this competition, and have endured a difficult week, with a Copa de la Reina thrashing by Barcelona followed by a league setback against struggling Deportivo. Their attacking talent could well cause their visitors problems, though, as they look to get ahead in the tie before next week’s trip to London.

