Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw withdrew from her team’s League Cup semi-final against Arsenal on Thursday night after suffering racist and misogynistic abuse.

The club’s record goalscorer and reigning PFA Player of the Year was sent abusive messages and subjected to “disgusting treatment” following City’s 4-3 home defeat to Arsenal in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

City reported the messages to the police and confirmed that the Jamaica international did not take part in Thursday’s League Cup tie against the same opposition to protect her mental well-being.

City defeated Arsenal 2-1 thanks to Mary Fowler’s late winner and they will play Chelsea in the League Cup final on Saturday 15 March. Afterwards, manager Gareth Taylor confirmed that Shaw had not travelled to London for the semi-final.

“We left yesterday and weren't able to bring her with us on the journey,” Taylor said. “It's really difficult for me to analyse because who knows what goes on in that world and when you're affected by things like that, it's really difficult.

“I've not really had time to have a good conversation with her about it but she knows, and needs to know, that the whole club are behind her in this."

A statement from City following Sunday’s match read: "Manchester City were appalled to learn that Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw was subjected to racist and misogynistic abuse.

"Discrimination of any kind, either in stadiums or online, will not be tolerated and has absolutely no place inside or outside the game.

"Bunny has decided not to share the messages publicly so as not to give the oxygen of publicity to the vile individuals who sent them. The content has been shared with the authorities.”