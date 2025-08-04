Everton close in on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as summer investment continues
David Moyes still wants five or six more signings and appears to be closing in on the Chelsea outcast
Everton are progressing in their attempts to sign Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in a £25m deal.
David Moyes is making headway in his chase for a fifth summer signing, while Chelsea are willing to let Dewsbury-Hall leave after a solitary season at Stamford Bridge.
The 26-year-old, who excelled for Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca as Leicester won promotion, only started two Premier League games last season following his £30m move.
And Everton are seeking to strengthen their midfield following the departures of Abdoulaye Doucoure and on-loan Orel Mangala.
Chelsea have spent about £250m this summer and brought in about £135m but they could recoup more money by selling Armando Broja and Lesley Ugochukwu, both to Burnley.
Everton are also interested in Southampton’s Tyler Dibling. Lyon’s Malick Fofana is another player they have considered in a bid to bring in someone who can play on the right flank after the summer departures of loanees Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom.
Moyes, who had said he wanted five or six more signings this summer, expressed confidence after the 2-2 draw with Manchester United in Atlanta that Everton were getting closer to new signings.
The Scot has already signed striker Thierno Barry, midfielder Charly Alcaraz, defender Adam Aznou and goalkeeper Mark Travers this summer and a move for Dewsbury-Hall would take his spending past £75m.
