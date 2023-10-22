Jump to content

Liveupdated1697985663

Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from RheinEnergieStadion

Luke Baker
Sunday 22 October 2023 13:30
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Köln face Borussia M'gladbach in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1697985649

Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach

Second Half begins 1. FC Köln 1, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.

22 October 2023 15:40
1697985641

Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Rocco Reitz replaces Florian Neuhaus.

22 October 2023 15:40
1697985634

Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Joe Scally replaces Luca Netz.

22 October 2023 15:40
1697984670

Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach

First Half ends, 1. FC Köln 1, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.

22 October 2023 15:24
1697984412

Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach

Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

22 October 2023 15:20
1697984399

Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach

Foul by Luca Waldschmidt (1. FC Köln).

22 October 2023 15:19
1697984215

Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Moritz Nicolas.

22 October 2023 15:16
1697984209

Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach

Attempt saved. Luca Waldschmidt (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dejan Ljubicic.

22 October 2023 15:16
1697984132

Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach

Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.

22 October 2023 15:15
1697984018

Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach

Foul by Rasmus Carstensen (1. FC Köln).

22 October 2023 15:13

