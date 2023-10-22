Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from RheinEnergieStadion
Follow live coverage as Köln face Borussia M'gladbach in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach
Second Half begins 1. FC Köln 1, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.
Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Rocco Reitz replaces Florian Neuhaus.
Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Joe Scally replaces Luca Netz.
Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach
First Half ends, 1. FC Köln 1, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.
Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach
Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach
Foul by Luca Waldschmidt (1. FC Köln).
Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Moritz Nicolas.
Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach
Attempt saved. Luca Waldschmidt (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dejan Ljubicic.
Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach
Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.
Köln vs Borussia M'gladbach
Foul by Rasmus Carstensen (1. FC Köln).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies