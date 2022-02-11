David Moyes has confirmed that Kurt Zouma will be available to play for West Ham this weekend at Leicester despite the club sanctioning him after a cat video surfaced.

A video emerged this week of the French defender kicking and slapping his cat.

This led to the RSPCA taking his cats into care, while continuing to investigate the incident, with West Ham fining the 27-year-old £250,000.

Zouma was booed after being selected for West Ham in the 1-0 victory over Watford on Tuesday and Moyes has confirmed the player will continue to be available to play this weekend at the King Power Stadium.

The Hammers boss said: “He is available to play. There are different views over whether he should be available. We decided he should. I stand by that.

“I don’t think the club could have taken more action any quicker, I think they’ve done a really good job.

“His actions were terrible. But he’s been fined the maximum amount. We stand by our decision to play him.

“It’s out of character from Kurt. We’re disappointed. He’s a really good lad. We’re going to get him some help.

“He’s incredibly remorseful. In life you need forgiveness. You make mistakes.”

Moyes added that Zouma has told him that “he’s hoping he’s forgiven for a bad action,” and that the RSPCA will provide courses on animal care for the centre-back to attend.

"If sponsorship is taken away from us that's something the club will deal with and not me,” Moyes added.

“We are going to get absolute hell. He's getting hell.”