West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has apologised after a disturbing video surfaced on cat-west-ham/">The Sun showing him kicking and slapping a cat, with his club publicly condemning the footage and vowing to deal with the matter.

Zouma is seen in the disturbing clip dropping, kicking and slapping the animal, while laughter can be heard in the background.

The 27-year-old centre-back then chases the cat, before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head.

West Ham have condemned Zouma’s actions in a strongly-worded statement saying they “will be dealing with the matter internally.”

