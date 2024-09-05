Kyle Walker makes surprise admission over England omission: ‘It’s the right call’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Kyle Walker has admitted that Lee Carsley made “the right call” by leaving the veteran right-back out of his first England squad.

Walker, one of Gareth Southgate’s appointed vice-captains at Euro 2024, was a high-profile omission from the group named by interim boss Carsley for the Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

The 34-year-old won his 90th England cap in the final defeat to Spain and started every game in Germany.

But having begun the new Premier League season on the Manchester City bench, the veteran was overlooked by Carsley in favour of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tino Livramento and club teammate Rico Lewis.

Vowing to fight his way back into the squad as he looks to reach a century of international appearances, Walker nonetheless conceded that the right decision had been made.

“Obviously with a new manager and everything like that, you are always expecting a few changes,” the right-back explained on his BBC podcast.

“I’m obviously disappointed because representing your country is always the highest things, and especially for England when we are doing so well.

Kyle Walker was left out of Lee Carsley’s first squad ( Getty Images )

“But I haven’t played many minutes this season, so you have to take it on the chin. [Lee Carsley] was really nice and gave me a ring a couple of hours before the squad was announced, and we just had a conversation.

“I said, ‘I’m on 90 caps and I want to be involved’. But I think it is on performances and merit. I think it’s the right call. I need to make sure that I am proving him wrong in the near future.”

Walker is currently level with Bryan Robson as England’s 11th most-capped male player, with Kane closing in on becoming the nation’s tenth centurion.

Carsley takes charge of his first game in Dublin on Friday evening having handed maiden senior call-ups to Chelsea forward Noni Madueke, Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, Newcastle defender Livramento, and Lille’s London-born midfielder Angel Gomes.