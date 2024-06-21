Why is Kylian Mbappe on the bench for France against the Netherlands?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

France have suffered a major blow with Kylian Mbappe only fit enough to make the bench for their second Euro 2024 group game against the Netherlands.

Mbappe sustained a broken nose late on in an opening win over Austria, and was unable to continue after receiving treatment.

The collision with Kevin Danso could have put the France captain’s participation in the rest of the tournament in doubt after being taken to hospital in Dussedorf, but a scan confirmed that he did not require surgery.

It raised the prospect of Mbappe appearing against the Netherlands while sporting a mask, with France boss Didier Deschamps suggesting yesterday that the chance of his forward featuring was “moving in the right direction”.

But a set back ahead of kick off in Leipzig has forced the soon-to-be Real Madrid forward to drop out of France’s starting line-up, where he was replaced by midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni.

Mbappe had been key to France securing a narrow opening win over Austria, delivering the ball that Maximilian Wober turned into his own net. He has scored 47 times in 80 appearances for his country, firing them to World Cup triumph in 2018.

( REUTERS )

The 25-year-old is set to move to the Spanish capital at the end of this tournament after joining the Champions League winners on a free at the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. France conclude their group efforts against Poland on Tuesday, and will book their place in the last-16 with a win over Netherlands.