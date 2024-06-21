Kylian Mbappe injury latest as special mask set to be banned due to Euro 2024 rule

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kylian Mbappe unveiled a specially designed mask to protect his broken nose as the France captain targets a return to the pitch against the Netherlands at Euro 2024, but he may be banned from wearing it due to Uefa rules.

Mbappe broke his nose during France’s opening win over Austria on Monday night but the superstar forward returned to training on Thursday sporting a blue, white and red mask in display of the French tricolore.

However, Uefa rules state that “medical equipment worn on the playing field must be of a single colour” and “must not allow the team or manufacturer to be identified”.

According to reports in France, Mbappe was presented with a range of other masks to wear, some of which were plain and would be suited to Uefa’s regulations. RMC Sport reported France will check the guidelines during a technical meeting with Uefa before the Netherlands match.

Kylian Mbappe sports his new face mask ( Reuters )

Mbappe is hopeful of being involved against the Netherlands in Leipzig, with head coach Didier Deschamps confirming that “things are moving in the right direction” when asked about the 25-year-old’s availability the day before the game.

“Everything is going in the right direction after this major shock with the consequences,” Deschamps said. “Yesterday he went out, he did a little activity. This will also be the case this evening. Things are moving in the right direction to ensure that he is available tomorrow.”

While Mbappe does not require immediate surgery on the injury, France are still monitoring his condition and were hesitant to put a timescale on his recovery as Friday’s match against the Netherlands loomed.

Mbappe may be rested for the Group D clash even if he is involved with the squad, with France in a strong position to qualify for the last-16 following their opening win against Austria.

Kylian Mbappe speaks with manager Didier Deschamps in training ( AFP via Getty Images )

Mbappe got involved in shooting drills ( Reuters )

Mbappe suffered a burst nose and was forced off in France’s 1-0 win ( Reuters )

Mbappe suffered the injury after colliding into Austria defender Kevin Danso’s shoulder ( Getty Images )

Mbappe broke his nose when his face collided with the shoulder of Austria defender Kevin Danso. Blood was seen pouring from Mbappe’s badly swollen nose, turning parts of his white France jersey red.

Mbappe was pictured leaving the stadium in an ambulance after the game and later joked on social media, asking his followers for “any ideas for masks?”

France held on in Dusseldorf to open their Euro 2024 with a victory, joining Netherlands on three points after their opening Group D win over Poland.