Kylian Mbappe left France’s opening Euro 2024 fixture covered in blood after taking a blow to his face against Austria.

The French captain was later taken to hospital after suffering a suspected broken nose in what could be a major injury blow for one of the tournament favourites.

Mbappe was substituted late on after he challenged for a header in the penalty box and collided with the shoulder of Austria defender Kevin Danso.

Footage from the stands shows the 25-year-old forward making his way off the pitch with a bloody face, amid whistles from rival supporters.

Head coach Didier Deschamps described Mbappe’s injury as a “big negative” at full-time.