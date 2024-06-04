Kylian Mbappe claims PSG reacted with ‘violence’ after refusing new contract

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kylian Mbappe accused Paris Saint-Germain of reacting “with violence” after telling the French club of his desire to leave at the end of his contact.

Mbappe signed a five-year deal with European champions Real Madrid on Monday, finally bringing one of the longest transfer sagas in football to an end.

The 25-year-old spent seven seasons at PSG, becoming the club’s record goalscorer and winning a host of domestic titles, but failed to win the Champions League.

He called his move to Real Madrid, the 15-time European champions, as a “dream come true” on Monday - but revealed that PSG’s hierarchy were furious when he informed them of his decision to leave.

Mbappe entered the final year of his contract last summer, and claimed the club threatened to sit him on the bench for the season until coach Luis Enrique intervened.

"They made me understand that I wouldn’t play for PSG... they spoke to me with violence," Mbappe said at a press conference with the French national team ahead of the upcoming European championships.

"Without Luis Enrique and [football advisor] Luis Campos I wouldn’t have set foot on the pitch. They saved me. That’s the truth.

Kylian Mbappe left PSG as the club’s record goalscorer ( PA Wire )

"Just playing was a great source of pride. But it is certain that next year I will not settle for a year like this."

Mbappe helped steer PSG to a 10th Ligue 1 title in 12 seasons last month, but his hopes of ending his spell with an elusive first Champions League crown evaporated in last month’s semi-final defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe insisted he felt "very humble" about linking up with the Spanish giants, who duly completed a record-extending 15th continental triumph with a 2-0 win over the German side at Wembley.

"It’s an immense pleasure, a dream come true. It’s very exciting," Mbappe continued.

"I am very happy, relieved, and extremely proud. This is the club where I have always dreamed of being, so I want to thank you. I am very excited about the idea of going to this great club, the best in the world.

"I feel very humble at the prospect and would like to thank all the people who have sent me messages and all those who have contributed to this operation."

Includes reporting from PA