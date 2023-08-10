Lauren James handed ban for World Cup red card

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lauren James has been handed a two-game ban by Fifa after being sent off during England’s last-16 win over Nigeria, meaning she will miss both Saturday’s quarter-final with Colombia and the subsequent World Cup semi-final should her teammates progress.

James was shown a red card after standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie during the knockout game, which England won via a penalty shootout.

The Chelsea forward was given an automatic one-match suspension and feared being ruled out of the tournament altogether, with Fifa typically increasing cases of “violent conduct” to a three-game ban. However, the governing body’s disciplinary committee showed some leniency and James could now return for the World Cup final, should England make it to the showpiece on Sunday 20 August in Sydney.

James had earlier apologised for the incident, posting in response to a tweet from Alozie: “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

James became the fourth England player to be sent off in a World Cup knockout match after David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and current Lionesses captain Millie Bright.

England manager Sarina Wiegman admitted James had “lost her emotions” during a moment of indiscretion which could see the 21-year-old miss the remainder of the World Cup through suspension.

Opponent Alozie had earlier tweeted in defence of James.

She posted: “Abeg, rest. We are playing on the world’s stage. This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.”