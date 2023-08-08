Women’s World Cup TV schedule: How to watch every match today
The TV schedule for the Women’s World Cup last-16 has been announced by the BBC and ITV
England will learn their quarter-final opponent at the Women’s World Cup as the knockout stages continue today, following the Lionesses’ dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Nigeria.
There are just two last-16 ties left to play, with Colombia facing Jamaica for a place in the quarter-finals and a meeting with England in Sydney on Saturday. Both teams caused huge shocks in making it out of the group stage, with Colombia stunning Germany to top Group H and Jamaica knocking out Brazil to reach the last-16 for the first time.
England survived a major scare to defeat Nigeria on penalties after having to play with 10 players in extra time following Lauren James’ red card. Sarina Wiegman must now wait to discover the extent of her star forward’s suspension, which is set to be decided by a disciplinary panel.
France and Morocco play in the final last-16 tie later today, with a place against Australia up for grabs after the co-hosts comfortably defeated Denmark on Monday.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.
How can I watch the Women’s World Cup?
For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.
For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.
For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.
At present, the BBC and ITV have only announced the schedule for the group stages, although the BBC have said they will broadcast both semi-finals with the final available on both channels.
When can I watch England?
England’s match against Nigeria in the last-16 will be shown on the BBC on Monday 7 August, with kick-off at 8:30am BST.
Full knockout stage TV schedule
Saturday 5 August
Match 49: Switzerland 1-5 Spain (06:00, Auckland) - BBC One
Match 50: Japan 3-1 Norway (09:00, Wellington) - ITV 1
Sunday 6 August
Match 51: Netherlands 2-0 South Africa (03:00, Sydney) - BBC One
Match 52: Sweden 0-0 United States - Sweden win 5-4 on penalties (10:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1
Monday 7 August
Match 54: England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties (08:30, Brisbane) - BBC One
Match 53: Australia 2-0 Denmark (11:30, Sydney) - BBC One
Tuesday 8 August
Match 56: Colombia vs Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1
Match 55: France vs Morocco (12:00, Adelaide) - BBC One
Friday 11 August
QF1: Spain vs Netherlands (02:00, Wellington)
QF2: Japan vs Sweden (08:30, Auckland)
Saturday 12 August
QF3: Australia vs (France / Morocco) (08:00, Brisbane)
QF4: England vs (Colombia / Jamaica) (11:30, Sydney)
Tuesday 15 August
SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 (09:00, Auckland)
Wednesday 16 August
SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (11:00, Sydney)
Saturday 19 August
3rd place play-off: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (09:00, Brisbane)
Sunday 20 August
Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (11:00, Sydney)
Full Group Stage TV Schedule
(All kick-off times BST )
Thursday 20 July
Group A: New Zealand 1-0 Norway (08:00, Auckland) - BBC One
Group B: Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1
Friday 21 July
Group B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada (03:30, Melbourne) - BBC Two
Group A: Philippines 0-2 Switzerland (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1
Group C: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two
Saturday 22 July
Group E: USA 3-0 Vietnam (02:00, Auckland) - BBC One
Group C: Zambia 0-5 Japan (08:00 Hamilton) - BBC Two
Group D: England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane) - ITV 1
Group D: Denmark 1-0 China (13:00, Perth) - BBC Two
Sunday 23 July
Group G: Sweden 2-1 South Africa (06:00, Wellington) - BBC Two
Group E: Netherlands 1-0 Portugal (08:30, Dunedin) - BBC One
Group F: France 0-0 Jamaica (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1
Monday 24 July
Group G: Italy 1-0 Argentina (07:00, Auckland) - ITV 1
Group H: Germany 6-0 Morocco (09:30, Melbourne) - ITV 1
Group F: Brazil 4-0 Panama (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1
Tuesday 25 July
Group H: Colombia 2-0 Korea Republic (03:00, Sydney) - BBC 2
Group A: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines (06:30, Dunedin) - ITV 1
Group A: Switzerland 0-0 Norway (09:00, Hamilton) - ITV 1
Wednesday 26 July
Group C: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1
Group C: Spain 5-0 Zambia (08:30, Auckland) - BBC Two
Group B: Canada 2-1 Republic of Ireland (13:00, Perth) - ITV 1
Thursday 27 July
Group E: USA 1-1 Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC One
Group E: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam (08:30, Hamilton) - ITV 1
Group B: Australia 2-3 Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC Two
Friday 28 July
Group G: Argentina 2-2 South Africa (01:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1
Group D: England 1-0 Denmark (09:30, Sydney) - BBC One
Group D: China 1-0 Haiti (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1
Saturday 29 July
Group G: Sweden 5-0 Italy (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two
Group F: France 2-1 Brazil (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC One
Group F: Panama 0-1 Jamaica (13:30, Perth) - ITV 4
Sunday 30 July
Group H: Korea Republic 0-1 Morocco (05:30, Adelaide) - BBC Two
Group A: Norway 6-0 Philippines (08:00, Auckland) - BBC iPlayer
Group A: Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand (08:00, Dunedin) - BBC Two
Group H: Germany 1-2 Colombia (10:30, Sydney) - ITV 1
Monday 31 July
Group C: Costa Rica 1-3 Zambia (08:00, Hamilton) - ITV 4
Group C: Japan 4-0 Spain (08:00, Wellington) - ITV 1
Group B: Ireland 0-0 Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC iPlayer
Group B: Canada 0-4 Australia (11:00, Melbourne) - BBC Two
Tuesday 1 August
Group E: Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands (08:00, Dunedin) - ITV 4
Group E: Portugal 0-0 USA (08:00, Auckland) - ITV 1
Group D: Haiti 0-2 Denmark (12:00, Perth) - ITV 4
Group D: China 1-6 England (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1
Wednesday 2 August
Group G: South Africa 3-2 Italy (08:00, Wellington) - BBC Two
Group G: Argentina 0-2 Sweden (08:00, Hamilton) - BBC iPlayer
Group F: Jamaica 0-0 Brazil (11:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1
Group F: Panama 3-6 France (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 4
Thursday 3 August
Group H: Korea Republic 1-1 Germany (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC Two
Group H: Morocco 1-0 Colombia (11:00, Perth) - BBC iPlayer
Match venues
Australia
Sydney (Stadium Australia, 83,500)
Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium, 42,512)
Brisbane (Lang Park, 52,263)
Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 30,000)
Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 22,225)
Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium, 16,500)
New Zealand
Auckland (Eden Park, 48,276)
Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium, 39,000)
Dunedin (Forsyth Barr Stadium, 28,744)
Hamilton (Waikato Stadium, 25,111)
