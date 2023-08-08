Women’s World Cup TV schedule: How to watch every match today

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England will learn their quarter-final opponent at the Women’s World Cup as the knockout stages continue today, following the Lionesses’ dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Nigeria.

There are just two last-16 ties left to play, with Colombia facing Jamaica for a place in the quarter-finals and a meeting with England in Sydney on Saturday. Both teams caused huge shocks in making it out of the group stage, with Colombia stunning Germany to top Group H and Jamaica knocking out Brazil to reach the last-16 for the first time.

England survived a major scare to defeat Nigeria on penalties after having to play with 10 players in extra time following Lauren James’ red card. Sarina Wiegman must now wait to discover the extent of her star forward’s suspension, which is set to be decided by a disciplinary panel.

France and Morocco play in the final last-16 tie later today, with a place against Australia up for grabs after the co-hosts comfortably defeated Denmark on Monday.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup?

For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.

For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.

At present, the BBC and ITV have only announced the schedule for the group stages, although the BBC have said they will broadcast both semi-finals with the final available on both channels.

When can I watch England?

England’s match against Nigeria in the last-16 will be shown on the BBC on Monday 7 August, with kick-off at 8:30am BST.

Full knockout stage TV schedule

Saturday 5 August

Match 49: Switzerland 1-5 Spain (06:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Match 50: Japan 3-1 Norway (09:00, Wellington) - ITV 1

Sunday 6 August

Match 51: Netherlands 2-0 South Africa (03:00, Sydney) - BBC One

Match 52: Sweden 0-0 United States - Sweden win 5-4 on penalties (10:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Monday 7 August

Match 54: England 0-0 Nigeria - England win 4-2 on penalties (08:30, Brisbane) - BBC One

Match 53: Australia 2-0 Denmark (11:30, Sydney) - BBC One

Tuesday 8 August

Match 56: Colombia vs Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Match 55: France vs Morocco (12:00, Adelaide) - BBC One

Friday 11 August

QF1: Spain vs Netherlands (02:00, Wellington)

QF2: Japan vs Sweden (08:30, Auckland)

Saturday 12 August

QF3: Australia vs (France / Morocco) (08:00, Brisbane)

QF4: England vs (Colombia / Jamaica) (11:30, Sydney)

Tuesday 15 August

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 (09:00, Auckland)

Wednesday 16 August

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (11:00, Sydney)

Saturday 19 August

3rd place play-off: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (09:00, Brisbane)

Sunday 20 August

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (11:00, Sydney)

Full Group Stage TV Schedule

(All kick-off times BST )

Thursday 20 July

Group A: New Zealand 1-0 Norway (08:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Group B: Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1

Friday 21 July

Group B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada (03:30, Melbourne) - BBC Two

Group A: Philippines 0-2 Switzerland (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group C: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two

Saturday 22 July

Group E: USA 3-0 Vietnam (02:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Group C: Zambia 0-5 Japan (08:00 Hamilton) - BBC Two

Group D: England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane) - ITV 1

Group D: Denmark 1-0 China (13:00, Perth) - BBC Two

Sunday 23 July

Group G: Sweden 2-1 South Africa (06:00, Wellington) - BBC Two

Group E: Netherlands 1-0 Portugal (08:30, Dunedin) - BBC One

Group F: France 0-0 Jamaica (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1

Monday 24 July

Group G: Italy 1-0 Argentina (07:00, Auckland) - ITV 1

Group H: Germany 6-0 Morocco (09:30, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Group F: Brazil 4-0 Panama (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1

Tuesday 25 July

Group H: Colombia 2-0 Korea Republic (03:00, Sydney) - BBC 2

Group A: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines (06:30, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group A: Switzerland 0-0 Norway (09:00, Hamilton) - ITV 1

Wednesday 26 July

Group C: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group C: Spain 5-0 Zambia (08:30, Auckland) - BBC Two

Group B: Canada 2-1 Republic of Ireland (13:00, Perth) - ITV 1

Thursday 27 July

Group E: USA 1-1 Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC One

Group E: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam (08:30, Hamilton) - ITV 1

Group B: Australia 2-3 Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC Two

Friday 28 July

Group G: Argentina 2-2 South Africa (01:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group D: England 1-0 Denmark (09:30, Sydney) - BBC One

Group D: China 1-0 Haiti (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1

Saturday 29 July

Group G: Sweden 5-0 Italy (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two

Group F: France 2-1 Brazil (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC One

Group F: Panama 0-1 Jamaica (13:30, Perth) - ITV 4

Sunday 30 July

Group H: Korea Republic 0-1 Morocco (05:30, Adelaide) - BBC Two

Group A: Norway 6-0 Philippines (08:00, Auckland) - BBC iPlayer

Group A: Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand (08:00, Dunedin) - BBC Two

Group H: Germany 1-2 Colombia (10:30, Sydney) - ITV 1

Monday 31 July

Group C: Costa Rica 1-3 Zambia (08:00, Hamilton) - ITV 4

Group C: Japan 4-0 Spain (08:00, Wellington) - ITV 1

Group B: Ireland 0-0 Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC iPlayer

Group B: Canada 0-4 Australia (11:00, Melbourne) - BBC Two

Tuesday 1 August

Group E: Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands (08:00, Dunedin) - ITV 4

Group E: Portugal 0-0 USA (08:00, Auckland) - ITV 1

Group D: Haiti 0-2 Denmark (12:00, Perth) - ITV 4

Group D: China 1-6 England (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1

Wednesday 2 August

Group G: South Africa 3-2 Italy (08:00, Wellington) - BBC Two

Group G: Argentina 0-2 Sweden (08:00, Hamilton) - BBC iPlayer

Group F: Jamaica 0-0 Brazil (11:00, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Group F: Panama 3-6 France (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 4

Thursday 3 August

Group H: Korea Republic 1-1 Germany (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC Two

Group H: Morocco 1-0 Colombia (11:00, Perth) - BBC iPlayer

Match venues

Australia

Sydney (Stadium Australia, 83,500)

Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium, 42,512)

Brisbane (Lang Park, 52,263)

Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 30,000)

Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 22,225)

Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium, 16,500)

New Zealand

Auckland (Eden Park, 48,276)

Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium, 39,000)

Dunedin (Forsyth Barr Stadium, 28,744)

Hamilton (Waikato Stadium, 25,111)