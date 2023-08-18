Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lauren James will be ready to play for England in Sunday’s World Cup final if she is selected by Sarina Wiegman, according to her club manager Emma Hayes.

James is available to face Spain in England’s first ever Women’s World Cup final after serving a two-match ban for stamping on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie in the last-16.

The Lionesses defeated Colombia and Australia in their last two matches without James, who was England’s breakout star in the group stages.

Chelsea boss Hayes says she has spoken to the 21-year-old forward throughout the tournament and backed James to be in the frame for selection.

“First of all it’s about England as a team and England as a whole and they have all stepped up and filled in,” Hayes said on Friday.

“Lauren is an outstanding player and will go on to contribute many more moments for both club and country. As always she will be reflective and will move forward [from her red card against Nigeria].

“I’m a manager but picking someone else’s team is not my job. It’s Sarina’s. Those players are prepared for whatever happens and for whatever team Sarina picks, I’m sure Lauren will be ready.”

Hayes meanwhile praised England’s “resilience” after overcoming “different challenges “ to reach the World Cup final. The Chelsea manager said they have the “right leader” in Wiegman to add the World Cup to last summer’s Euros title.

Hayes, who led Chelsea to the domestic double last season after winning their third WSL and FA Cup titles in a row, also reacted to speculation linking her to the USA vacancy, with Vlatko Andonovski having resigned on Thursday.

"I’m very happy at Chelsea, I’ve made that clear," Hayes said. “I’ve been there for 11 years, it’s my home. I think the USA has the most wonderful players. Perhaps the tournament didn’t go the way that they wanted, but my focus is on getting home and preparing the team for the start of the season."