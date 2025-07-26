Lauren James injury latest as England provide update on ‘scare’ ahead of Euro 2025 final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England forward Lauren James is set to be available for the Euro 2025 final against Spain after recovering from an ankle injury.

James was forced off at half-time during England’s semi-final win over Italy but has trained in the days before the final and is set to be fit.

Sarina Wiegman expects to have all 23 players available for selection, should they come through their final recovery, including James.

open image in gallery Lauren James is set to be fit for England’s Euro 2025 final ( Getty Images )

“We had 23 players on the pitch today and everyone came through, so if everyone recovers well then we have 23 players available for tomorrow,” Wiegman said.

“I think we have many players that can impact, and we know that (James) can have an impact too, so that will be nice.”

James played a key part in England’s 1-0 win over the world champions Spain at Wembley in February - the last time Spain lost a match.

“Lauren brings something slightly different,” Leah Williamson said. “Just like the others, so obviously having that available is best-case scenario for us.”

Williamson has recovered from her own ankle injury and is set to captain England in the final after missing out of the 2023 World Cup, where the Lionesses lost 1-0 to Spain in Sydney.

“I can speak for every single member of the squad when I say we will play as long as we get the green light, we would play through absolutely anything to be involved at this stage,” Williamson said.

open image in gallery Williamson returned from an ankle injury to start in the semi-final against Italy ( PA Wire )

“My ankle is great. My mum actually rolled her ankle a couple of days ago, so she’s taken all the attention away from me now. But no, I had a scare. Obviously I want to be involved, and I want to be available to help the team any way they need me.”

Williamson said it was “awful” to miss out on the last World Cup and admitted she felt “useless” watching England in the final against Spain. “That probably bothered me the most,” Williamson said.

“Of course, I’m very happy with that,” Wiegman said when asked about Williamson’s availability as captain. “I am very happy that we have 23 players available tomorrow and yeah, Leah has a big role in the team, so it’s really nice to have her on the pitch.”