1725210124

Le Havre vs Auxerre LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Océane

Luke Baker
Sunday 01 September 2024 14:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien (REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Le Havre face Auxerre in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1725210109

Le Havre vs Auxerre

Match ends, Le Havre 3, Auxerre 1.

1 September 2024 18:01
1725209918

Le Havre vs Auxerre

Second Half ends, Le Havre 3, Auxerre 1.

1 September 2024 17:58
1725209882

Le Havre vs Auxerre

Goal! Le Havre 3, Auxerre 1. Abdoulaye Touré (Le Havre) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

1 September 2024 17:58
1725209758

Le Havre vs Auxerre

Penalty conceded by Jubal (Auxerre) after a foul in the penalty area.

1 September 2024 17:55
1725209752

Le Havre vs Auxerre

Penalty Le Havre. Josué Casimir draws a foul in the penalty area.

1 September 2024 17:55
1725209681

Le Havre vs Auxerre

Clément Akpa (Auxerre) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 September 2024 17:54
1725209465

Le Havre vs Auxerre

Foul by Eros Maddy (Auxerre).

1 September 2024 17:51
1725209458

Le Havre vs Auxerre

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

1 September 2024 17:50
1725209445

Le Havre vs Auxerre

Attempt saved. Christopher Opéri (Le Havre) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

1 September 2024 17:50
1725209386

Le Havre vs Auxerre

Jubal (Auxerre) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

1 September 2024 17:49

