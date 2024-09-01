Le Havre vs Auxerre LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Match ends, Le Havre 3, Auxerre 1.
Second Half ends, Le Havre 3, Auxerre 1.
Goal! Le Havre 3, Auxerre 1. Abdoulaye Touré (Le Havre) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Jubal (Auxerre) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Le Havre. Josué Casimir draws a foul in the penalty area.
Clément Akpa (Auxerre) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eros Maddy (Auxerre).
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
Attempt saved. Christopher Opéri (Le Havre) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jubal (Auxerre) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
