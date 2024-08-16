Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1723841165

Le Havre vs PSG LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Océane

Luke Baker
Friday 16 August 2024 17:45
Comments
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien
A general view of the Stade Saint-Symphorien (REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Le Havre face PSG in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1723841146

Le Havre vs PSG

Match ends, Le Havre 1, Paris Saint Germain 4.

16 August 2024 21:45
1723841128

Le Havre vs PSG

Second Half ends, Le Havre 1, Paris Saint Germain 4.

16 August 2024 21:45
1723841030

Le Havre vs PSG

Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 August 2024 21:43
1723840962

Le Havre vs PSG

Substitution, Le Havre. Kandet Diawara replaces Yassine Kechta.

16 August 2024 21:42
1723840925

Le Havre vs PSG

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Yassine Kechta.

16 August 2024 21:42
1723840900

Le Havre vs PSG

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Christopher Opéri.

16 August 2024 21:41
1723840731

Le Havre vs PSG

Goal! Le Havre 1, Paris Saint Germain 4. Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

16 August 2024 21:38
1723840613

Le Havre vs PSG

Gautier Lloris (Le Havre) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

16 August 2024 21:36
1723840605

Le Havre vs PSG

Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Randal Kolo Muani draws a foul in the penalty area.

16 August 2024 21:36
1723840509

Le Havre vs PSG

Goal! Le Havre 1, Paris Saint Germain 3. Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

16 August 2024 21:35

