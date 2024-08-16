Le Havre vs PSG LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Le Havre face PSG in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Match ends, Le Havre 1, Paris Saint Germain 4.
Second Half ends, Le Havre 1, Paris Saint Germain 4.
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Le Havre. Kandet Diawara replaces Yassine Kechta.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Yassine Kechta.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Christopher Opéri.
Goal! Le Havre 1, Paris Saint Germain 4. Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Gautier Lloris (Le Havre) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Randal Kolo Muani draws a foul in the penalty area.
Goal! Le Havre 1, Paris Saint Germain 3. Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box.
