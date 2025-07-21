England handed further boost with Leah Williamson injury update before Euro 2025 semi-final
The Lionesses captain was involved in training before England play Italy in the semi-finals on Tuesday
England captain Leah Williamson is set to be in contention to start Tuesday’s Euro 2025 semi-final against Italy after recovering from an ankle injury.
Williamson was forced off after rolling her ankle during the quarter-final win over Sweden but was involved in the first 15 minutes of open training in Zurich on Monday.
All of Sarina Wiegman’s squad of 23 took part in the session following the gruelling clash with Sweden, including Lucy Bronze and Lauren James, who appeared to be limping after the penalty shoot-out win
Defender Jess Carter, who announced on Sunday that she would be taking a step back from social media as a result of the “vile” racist abuse she has received throughout the tournament, was also involved in training.
Centre-back Esme Morgan could have been in contention to replace Williamson in defence had the Lionesses captain been unavailable for the semi-final, but Morgan said the squad were “very optimistic” that Williamson will be involved.
“We're very optimistic that Leah will be available,” Morgan said on Saturday. “She seemed in very high spirits this morning. I want what's best for the team, and that's absolutely having our captain on the pitch for us. We're very optimistic that Leah will be fine.”
England travel to Geneva later on Monday ahead of their semi-final against Italy. The holders are bidding to return to the Euros final, where either Germany or Spain will await on Sunday, while Italy are playing their first semi-final since 1997.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments