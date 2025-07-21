Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Leah Williamson is set to be in contention to start Tuesday’s Euro 2025 semi-final against Italy after recovering from an ankle injury.

Williamson was forced off after rolling her ankle during the quarter-final win over Sweden but was involved in the first 15 minutes of open training in Zurich on Monday.

And Sarina Wiegman said on the eve of the match: “It says she really wants to play, and she did everything to recover as good as possible, and she has, so she could be training today. When she recovers well, she’s available tomorrow.”

Williamson in training on Monday after recovering from an ankle injury ( Getty )

All of Wiegman’s squad of 23 took part in the session following the gruelling clash with Sweden, including Lucy Bronze and Lauren James, who appeared to be limping after the penalty shoot-out win.

Asked if she expected to have a fully fit squad for the semi-fina, Wiegman said: “That’s what it looks like, yeah.”

Defender Jess Carter, who announced on Sunday that she would be taking a step back from social media as a result of the “vile” racist abuse she has received throughout the tournament, was also involved in training and Wiegman said she is “ready to play”.

“Although it’s a hard situation, Jess is a very strong person, and she wants to move on, too, but she also felt, and so did we, that we had to address this,” Wiegman said.

“You can’t just let it go. So she did, we did, and then we know that there’s a match going on and we want to perform. We’re ready to perform. She’s ready to perform and compete, and that says a lot about her and about the team.”