Lecce vs Torino LIVE: Serie A result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stadio Comunale Via del Mare
Follow live coverage as Lecce face Torino in Serie A today.
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Lecce 0, Torino 1.
Second Half ends, Lecce 0, Torino 1.
Substitution, Torino. David Zima replaces Raoul Bellanova because of an injury.
Adrien Tameze (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Adrien Tameze (Torino).
Karol Linetty (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mërgim Vojvoda (Torino).
Attempt missed. Valentino Lazaro (Torino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raoul Bellanova with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino).
