Liveupdated1698515943

Lecce vs Torino LIVE: Serie A result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stadio Comunale Via del Mare

Luke Baker
Saturday 28 October 2023 16:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Lecce face Torino in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698515923

Lecce vs Torino

Match ends, Lecce 0, Torino 1.

28 October 2023 18:58
1698515911

Lecce vs Torino

Second Half ends, Lecce 0, Torino 1.

28 October 2023 18:58
1698515765

Lecce vs Torino

Substitution, Torino. David Zima replaces Raoul Bellanova because of an injury.

28 October 2023 18:56
1698515688

Lecce vs Torino

Adrien Tameze (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

28 October 2023 18:54
1698515685

Lecce vs Torino

Foul by Adrien Tameze (Torino).

28 October 2023 18:54
1698515639

Lecce vs Torino

Karol Linetty (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

28 October 2023 18:53
1698515388

Lecce vs Torino

Foul by Mërgim Vojvoda (Torino).

28 October 2023 18:49
1698515370

Lecce vs Torino

Attempt missed. Valentino Lazaro (Torino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raoul Bellanova with a cross.

28 October 2023 18:49
1698515338

Lecce vs Torino

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

28 October 2023 18:48
1698515299

Lecce vs Torino

Delay in match because of an injury Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino).

28 October 2023 18:48

