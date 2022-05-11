Chelsea head to Elland Road on Wednesday night in a big fixture for both clubs, with Champions League places and relegation both on the line as we approach the Premier League season run-in.

The Blues suffered a very late collapse at the weekend to give up a two-goal lead and draw 2-2 at home with Wolves, with soon-to-be new owner Todd Boehly watching on from the stands as Romelu Lukaku returned to scoring form.

Leeds, on the other hand, couldn’t quite mount a late response of their own and went down 2-1 at Arsenal after having Luke Ayling sent-off in the first half.

That result left them in the bottom three and they have three games left including this one to lift themselves above Burnley or Everton and stave off a return to the second tier.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Leeds vs Chelsea?

The match kicks off at 7:30pm BST on Wednesday 11 May at Elland Road.

Where can I watch it?

The game is set for broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Leeds’ injury list continues to be a long one with Tyler Roberts, Patrick Bamford and Stuart Dallas all out, with Adam Forshaw another absentee in midfield. Liam Cooper just missed out at the weekend so could return here, but fellow defender Luke Ayling is now suspended after his red card at Arsenal.

Chelsea are without long-term absentees Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell, while midfielders Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are being managed carefully before the FA Cup final. Changes could be made to personnel and formation with that game at Wembley in mind but Thiago Silva, Kante and Rudiger might all be protected.

Predicted line-ups

LEE - Meslier, Struijk, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Klich, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, James

CHE - Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Saul, Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner

Odds

Leeds 9/2

Draw 16/5

Chelsea 7/10

Prediction

Jesse Marsch’s team simply have to get something from this game and, backed by the home support and given Chelsea’s own uneven form of late, maybe this is one game they can cause a bit of a surprise in. Leeds 2-2 Chelsea.