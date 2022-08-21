Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sunday sees Leeds United and Chelsea meet in the Premier League as two sides who have embarked on busy summers meet at Elland Road.

The Blues’ takeover at the end of last year and subsequent spending spree to rebuild Thomas Tuchel’s squad has seen the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling added to the squad, while for Leeds it has been a case of replacing two key departures.

Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips were sold to Barcelona and Man City respectively and the likes of Brendan Aaronson, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen have been brought in to fill the void.

Both sides have won and drawn one apiece at the start of the new campaign, as they both look to improve on last season which saw Leeds just about survive a relegation fight and Chelsea fail to mount a serious title challenge.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the weekend game.

When is Leeds vs Chelsea?

The match kicks off at Elland Road on Sunday 21 August at 2pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Leeds have defensive concerns with Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas definitely out, while Junior Firpo is also now sidelined. Liam Cooper remains a doubt though probably wouldn’t start this one even if he is fit for the squad. Patrick Bamford picked up another problem against Southampton so Rodrigo will likely start in attack.

Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic again, while fellow central midfielder N’Golo Kante is surely out after picking up a hamstring strain against Spurs last weekend. Thomas Tuchel shouldn’t have any other injury worries and must pick between Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell at left wing-back in one of several interesting line-up calls.

Predicted line-ups

LEE - Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Roca, Adams, James, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo

CHE - Mendy, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Jorginho, Cucurella, Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Prediction

A back-and-forth encounter seems probable given the start to the campaign from both teams and while the Blues will of course be the favourites, Marsch’s team could spring a surprise. Leeds 2-2 Chelsea