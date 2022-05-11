After just one goal scored in the last three games, Leeds United are in desperate need of a hero in front of goal as they return to Elland Road to host Chelsea on Wednesday.

Defeat to Man City and Arsenal of late have left them in the relegation zone with just three matches left to play, with Jesse Marsch needing to find far more consistency and resilience in his players at both ends of the pitch in a hurry.

Rodrigo may return to the XI and Dan James could be asked to play in attack as they seek goals and points to escape the drop, while Chelsea could well make life marginally easier for them if they heavily rotate the team ahead of the FA Cup final at the weekend.

A few seniors could be rested to preserve them for Wembley, but Romelu Lukaku’s return to scoring form at the weekend poses a new problem for Thomas Tuchel to juggle.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Leeds vs Chelsea?

The match kicks off at 7:30pm BST on Wednesday 11 May at Elland Road.

Where can I watch it?

The game is set for broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Leeds’ injury list continues to be a long one with Tyler Roberts, Patrick Bamford and Stuart Dallas all out, with Adam Forshaw another absentee in midfield. Liam Cooper just missed out at the weekend so could return here, but fellow defender Luke Ayling is now suspended after his red card at Arsenal.

Chelsea are without long-term absentees Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell, while midfielders Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are being managed carefully before the FA Cup final. Changes could be made to personnel and formation with that game at Wembley in mind but Thiago Silva, Kante and Rudiger might all be protected.

Predicted line-ups

LEE - Meslier, Struijk, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Klich, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, James

CHE - Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Saul, Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner

Odds

Leeds 9/2

Draw 16/5

Chelsea 7/10

Prediction

Jesse Marsch’s team simply have to get something from this game and, backed by the home support and given Chelsea’s own uneven form of late, maybe this is one game they can cause a bit of a surprise in. Leeds 2-2 Chelsea.