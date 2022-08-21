Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Leeds United take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, with both sides still unbeaten at the start of the new campaign.

With just a couple more weeks left until the transfer window shuts, it still appears likely that each side will add further to their respective squads even after spending £100m and more apiece.

Raheem Sterling has already made a positive impact as one of the Blues’ big additions this summer, while Leeds are waiting on their own big-money new attacker, Luis Sinisterra, to reach full fitness.

Thomas Tuchel’s side came within a couple of minutes of victory last weekend before a controversial finale ended in a draw against Tottenham, while Leeds let a two-goal lead slip to draw at Southampton.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the weekend game.

When is Leeds vs Chelsea?

The match kicks off at Elland Road on Sunday 21 August at 2pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Leeds have defensive concerns with Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas definitely out, while Junior Firpo is also now sidelined. Liam Cooper remains a doubt though probably wouldn’t start this one even if he is fit for the squad. Patrick Bamford picked up another problem against Southampton so Rodrigo will likely start in attack.

Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic again, while fellow central midfielder N’Golo Kante is surely out after picking up a hamstring strain against Spurs last weekend. Thomas Tuchel shouldn’t have any other injury worries and must pick between Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell at left wing-back in one of several interesting line-up calls.

Predicted line-ups

LEE - Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Roca, Adams, James, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo

CHE - Mendy, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Jorginho, Cucurella, Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Odds

Leeds 26/5

Draw 18/5

Chelsea 4/7

Prediction

A back-and-forth encounter seems probable given the start to the campaign from both teams and while the Blues will of course be the favourites, Marsch’s team could spring a surprise. Leeds 2-2 Chelsea