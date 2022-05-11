Thomas Tuchel’s big midweek decision will likely be over who to not play, as Chelsea head to Leeds for their midweek Premier League clash.

That’s due to the FA Cup final looming large at the weekend, so key individuals such as Thiago Silva are likely to be omitted from the Elland Road fixture in a bid to preserve them to face Liverpool at Wembley.

Even so, the Blues have work to do to finish off their push for a Champions League spot and know Leeds will come at them in full force, given their own battle against relegation.

Jesse Marsch’s side dropped to 18th at the weekend and given their woeful goal difference, they must fare better than Burnley across the last three games of the season, or collect at least two points more than Everton - who have a game in hand - to avoid a return to the Championship.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Leeds vs Chelsea?

The match kicks off at 7:30pm BST on Wednesday 11 May at Elland Road.

Where can I watch it?

The game is set for broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Leeds’ injury list continues to be a long one with Tyler Roberts, Patrick Bamford and Stuart Dallas all out, with Adam Forshaw another absentee in midfield. Liam Cooper just missed out at the weekend so could return here, but fellow defender Luke Ayling is now suspended after his red card at Arsenal.

Chelsea are without long-term absentees Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell, while midfielders Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are being managed carefully before the FA Cup final. Changes could be made to personnel and formation with that game at Wembley in mind but Thiago Silva, Kante and Rudiger might all be protected.

Predicted line-ups

LEE - Meslier, Struijk, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Klich, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, James

CHE - Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Saul, Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner

Odds

Leeds 9/2

Draw 16/5

Chelsea 7/10

Prediction

Jesse Marsch’s team simply have to get something from this game and, backed by the home support and given Chelsea’s own uneven form of late, maybe this is one game they can cause a bit of a surprise in. Leeds 2-2 Chelsea.