Leeds issue statement after Ethan Ampadu’s son pictured in Galatasaray shirt
Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight were murdered in Istanbul in 2000 on the eve of a UEFA Cup game against Galatasaray
Leeds have issued a statement distancing captain Ethan Ampadu from an online image of his son wearing a Galatasaray kit.
The club said the Wales defender was "sensitive to" the potential impact of the picture, which was posted by his former partner Saara Sa, on the families of supporters Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, who were murdered in Istanbul in 2000 on the eve of a UEFA Cup game against the Turkish side.
The statement said: "Leeds are aware of an image circulating online of Ethan Ampadu's son.
"Ethan separated from his partner several months ago and has no responsibility for the image in question. Ethan is aware of and sensitive to the tragic loss within the Loftus and Speight families.
"The club asks for Ethan's privacy to be respected in what is a difficult time for him personally. Our captain has been a leader on and off the pitch this season, demonstrating his commitment to the club, its history, and the broader Leeds community. Ethan has the full support of everybody at Leeds.
"The club will be making no further comment."
Sa later provided a response of her own, claiming Ampadu was in full knowledge of the photo and his son’s connection to Galatasaray.
She said: “My condolences are with the families of the two people who passed away in Istanbul. I am Turkish and our son is part Turkish. Galatasaray is my family's supporting home team and has been for years.
“We are the parents of our child and Ethan was aware of the photo. I would appreciate if Leeds United football club would not portray a false narrative by making a statement stating lies.”
Following the murders of Loftus and Speight, Leeds and their fans have maintained a staunchly hostile approach to anything related to Galatasaray.
Players rarely cross that divide, with former Elland Road favourite and ex-Liverpool star Robbie Kewell sullying his reputation in Leeds when he joined the Turkish giants in 2008
Additional reporting from PA.
