Is Leeds v Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leeds face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday in a clash which could be surprisingly close given the respective fortunes of both teams at the start of the season.

While Leeds are hovering just outside the relegation zone, two points clear of 18th-placed West Ham, Daniel Farke’s men enjoyed a huge boost in a stunning 3-1 win over high-fliers Chelsea on Wednesday.

Elland Road proved a fortress against the Blues as Jaka Bijol, Ao Tanaka and Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed a noteworthy win. Farke will be hoping for more of the same against a Liverpool side who only just avoided a 10th defeat in 14 games by scraping a point against Sunderland last time out.

Arne Slot remains under huge pressure despite that 1-1 draw and Liverpool will be hoping they can reproduce the result from their last visit to a relegation-threatened side, West Ham.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Leeds v Liverpool?

Leeds host Liverpool at Elland Road on Saturday 6 December, with kick-off at 5.30pm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Leeds have no further injury concerns after the win over Chelsea, with only Daniel James and Sean Longstaff missing. James Justin was a substitute on Wednesday and could push for a starting spot after returning from injury.

Liverpool may be able to call on Conor Bradley as he returns from a muscle issue, which would be a welcome boost after their recent defensive woes.

All eyes will be on the team sheets as Mohamed Salah was benched for back-to-back games at West Ham and against Sunderland, with the Egyptian brought off the bench against the Black Cats but unable to produce his magic of old.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds XI: Perri; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Stach, Tanaka, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Nmecha

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Chiesa; Ekitike