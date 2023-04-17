(AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds United face Liverpool in the Premier League today.

Javi Gracia and his side sit 16th in the table with eight matches left to play, having been beaten heavily by Crystal Palace on home soil last time out. They are just two places and two points above the relegation zone, with at least seven teams still in the mix and battling to avoid the bottom three.

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s team showed an improvement in the second half to draw at home to Arsenal last weekend, but they are four without a win in the top flight and sit eighth place - where they will remain even with a win tonight.

