Liveupdated1681758543

Leeds vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League score, goals and latest updates

Jurgen Klopp’s side head to Elland Road in the Premier League

Sports Staff
Monday 17 April 2023 20:09
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Liverpool in the Premier League today.

Javi Gracia and his side sit 16th in the table with eight matches left to play, having been beaten heavily by Crystal Palace on home soil last time out. They are just two places and two points above the relegation zone, with at least seven teams still in the mix and battling to avoid the bottom three.

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s team showed an improvement in the second half to draw at home to Arsenal last weekend, but they are four without a win in the top flight and sit eighth place - where they will remain even with a win tonight.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1681758501

Leeds United vs Liverpool

17 April 2023 20:08
1681758489

Leeds United vs Liverpool

CHANCE! Harrison angles the resulting free-kick into the box for unmarked Rodrigo to attack, but he can only glance his header straight at Alisson. A huge opportunity spurned.

17 April 2023 20:08
1681758457

Leeds United vs Liverpool

17 April 2023 20:07
1681758428

Leeds United vs Liverpool

Jones brings down Rodrigo on the charge on the left flank and hands Leeds a free-kick in a useful position.

17 April 2023 20:07
1681758290

Leeds United vs Liverpool

17 April 2023 20:04
1681758250

Leeds United vs Liverpool

Liverpool work the ball around the Leeds half in the early stages, but the Whites are disciplined in their shape to keep them at bay.

17 April 2023 20:04
1681758062

Leeds United vs Liverpool

We're under way at Elland Road.

17 April 2023 20:01
1681758030

Leeds United vs Liverpool

17 April 2023 20:00
1681758022

Leeds United vs Liverpool

17 April 2023 20:00
1681757876

Leeds United vs Liverpool

Leeds United are looking for only their second ever Premier League double over Liverpool, previously achieving that feat in the 2000-01 campaign under David O’Leary.

17 April 2023 19:57

