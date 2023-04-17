Leeds vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League score, goals and latest updates
Jurgen Klopp’s side head to Elland Road in the Premier League
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Liverpool in the Premier League today.
Javi Gracia and his side sit 16th in the table with eight matches left to play, having been beaten heavily by Crystal Palace on home soil last time out. They are just two places and two points above the relegation zone, with at least seven teams still in the mix and battling to avoid the bottom three.
As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s team showed an improvement in the second half to draw at home to Arsenal last weekend, but they are four without a win in the top flight and sit eighth place - where they will remain even with a win tonight.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Leeds United vs Liverpool
Leeds United vs Liverpool
CHANCE! Harrison angles the resulting free-kick into the box for unmarked Rodrigo to attack, but he can only glance his header straight at Alisson. A huge opportunity spurned.
Leeds United vs Liverpool
Leeds United vs Liverpool
Jones brings down Rodrigo on the charge on the left flank and hands Leeds a free-kick in a useful position.
Leeds United vs Liverpool
Leeds United vs Liverpool
Liverpool work the ball around the Leeds half in the early stages, but the Whites are disciplined in their shape to keep them at bay.
Leeds United vs Liverpool
We're under way at Elland Road.
Leeds United vs Liverpool
Leeds United vs Liverpool
Leeds United vs Liverpool
Leeds United are looking for only their second ever Premier League double over Liverpool, previously achieving that feat in the 2000-01 campaign under David O’Leary.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies