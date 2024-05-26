Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A place in the Premier League is on the line as Leeds United and Southampton meet in the Championship play-off final.

The third and fourth-placed finishers came through their semi-finals in relative comfort, each recording strong home second-leg victories after securing 0-0 draws away from home in the first leg, to book their place in this decider.

The pair are seeking to make an immediate return to the top flight having missed out to Leicester and Ipswich in the chase for automatic promotion places.

For which fervent fanbase will it be a famous day at Wembley?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Leeds vs Southampton?

Leeds vs Southampton is due to kick off at 3pm BST on Sunday 26 May at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Championship play-off final live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage on the latter channel from 2pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team News

Patrick Bamford will miss the final having not recovered sufficiently from his knee injury to feature. Sam Byram could be fit to start though, after returning to training ahead of the game.

Southampton are not thought to have any fresh fitness concerns. Stuart Armstrong and Gavin Bazunu remain out.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds XI: Meslier; Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Aribo, Downes, Smallbone; Brooks, Armstrong, Fraser.

Odds

Leeds win 13/10

Southampton win 11/5

Prediction

Leeds 2-2 Southampton a.e.t (Leeds progress on penalties)

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.