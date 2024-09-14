Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1726320963

Leeds United vs Burnley LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Elland Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 14 September 2024 10:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Burnley in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1726320839

Leeds United vs Burnley

Match ends, Leeds United 0, Burnley 1.

14 September 2024 14:33
1726320812

Leeds United vs Burnley

Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Burnley 1.

14 September 2024 14:33
1726320798

Leeds United vs Burnley

Largie Ramazani (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14 September 2024 14:33
1726320773

Leeds United vs Burnley

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Ilia Gruev.

14 September 2024 14:32
1726320675

Leeds United vs Burnley

Second yellow card to Bashir Humphreys (Burnley) for a bad foul.

14 September 2024 14:31
1726320664

Leeds United vs Burnley

Foul by Bashir Humphreys (Burnley).

14 September 2024 14:31
1726320540

Leeds United vs Burnley

Han-Noah Massengo (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

14 September 2024 14:29
1726320537

Leeds United vs Burnley

Joe Rothwell (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14 September 2024 14:28
1726320458

Leeds United vs Burnley

Foul by Jayden Bogle (Leeds United).

14 September 2024 14:27
1726320406

Leeds United vs Burnley

Offside, Leeds United. Jayden Bogle is caught offside.

14 September 2024 14:26

