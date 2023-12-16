Jump to content

Liveupdated1702746006

Leeds United vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Elland Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 December 2023 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Coventry City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1702745950

Leeds United vs Coventry City

Match ends, Leeds United 1, Coventry City 1.

16 December 2023 16:59
1702745858

Leeds United vs Coventry City

Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Coventry City 1.

16 December 2023 16:57
1702745823

Leeds United vs Coventry City

Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United).

16 December 2023 16:57
1702745776

Leeds United vs Coventry City

Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

16 December 2023 16:56
1702745772

Leeds United vs Coventry City

Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

16 December 2023 16:56
1702745678

Leeds United vs Coventry City

Attempt missed. Daniel James (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

16 December 2023 16:54
1702745630

Leeds United vs Coventry City

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Josh Eccles.

16 December 2023 16:53
1702745571

Leeds United vs Coventry City

Attempt missed. Joe Rodon (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box.

16 December 2023 16:52
1702745496

Leeds United vs Coventry City

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.

16 December 2023 16:51
1702745492

Leeds United vs Coventry City

Attempt blocked. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

16 December 2023 16:51

