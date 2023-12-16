Leeds United vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Elland Road
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Coventry City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Leeds United vs Coventry City
Match ends, Leeds United 1, Coventry City 1.
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Coventry City 1.
Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United).
Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Daniel James (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Josh Eccles.
Attempt missed. Joe Rodon (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.
Attempt blocked. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
