Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Leeds United vs Harrogate Town LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Elland Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 January 2025 15:45 GMT
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Harrogate Town in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Leeds United vs Harrogate Town

Match ends, Leeds United 1, Harrogate Town 0.

11 January 2025 19:38

Leeds United vs Harrogate Town

Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Harrogate Town 0.

11 January 2025 19:37

Leeds United vs Harrogate Town

Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (Leeds United).

11 January 2025 19:36

Leeds United vs Harrogate Town

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

11 January 2025 19:32

Leeds United vs Harrogate Town

Substitution, Leeds United. Ilia Gruev replaces Wilfried Gnonto.

11 January 2025 19:32

Leeds United vs Harrogate Town

Attempt missed. Mateo Joseph (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

11 January 2025 19:31

Leeds United vs Harrogate Town

Attempt blocked. Ao Tanaka (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

11 January 2025 19:28

Leeds United vs Harrogate Town

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by James Belshaw.

11 January 2025 19:27

Leeds United vs Harrogate Town

Attempt saved. Daniel James (Leeds United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

11 January 2025 19:27

Leeds United vs Harrogate Town

Attempt missed. Mateo Joseph (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

11 January 2025 19:26

