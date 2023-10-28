Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1698499865

Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Elland Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 28 October 2023 11:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698499775

Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town

Match ends, Leeds United 4, Huddersfield Town 1.

28 October 2023 14:29
1698499754

Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town

Second Half ends, Leeds United 4, Huddersfield Town 1.

28 October 2023 14:29
1698499713

Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town

Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joël Piroe.

28 October 2023 14:28
1698499588

Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town

Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

28 October 2023 14:26
1698499531

Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town

Glen Kamara (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28 October 2023 14:25
1698499446

Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town

Foul by Luke Ayling (Leeds United).

28 October 2023 14:24
1698499382

Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town

Foul by Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United).

28 October 2023 14:23
1698499027

Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town

Foul by Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United).

28 October 2023 14:17
1698498969

Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town

Foul by Patrick Bamford (Leeds United).

28 October 2023 14:16
1698498829

Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town

Substitution, Leeds United. Patrick Bamford replaces Georginio Rutter.

28 October 2023 14:13

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in