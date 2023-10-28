Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Elland Road
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Leeds United 4, Huddersfield Town 1.
Second Half ends, Leeds United 4, Huddersfield Town 1.
Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joël Piroe.
Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Glen Kamara (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Ayling (Leeds United).
Foul by Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United).
Foul by Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United).
Foul by Patrick Bamford (Leeds United).
Substitution, Leeds United. Patrick Bamford replaces Georginio Rutter.
