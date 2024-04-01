Leeds United vs Hull City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Hull City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Foul by Ozan Tufan (Hull City).
Junior Firpo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Regan Slater (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Hull City).
Offside, Hull City. Abdülkadir Ömür is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Sam Byram.
Goal! Leeds United 1, Hull City 0. Sam Byram (Leeds United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved.
