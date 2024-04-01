Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Leeds United vs Hull City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Elland Road

Luke Baker
Monday 01 April 2024 19:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leeds United face Hull City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1711999871

Leeds United vs Hull City

Foul by Ozan Tufan (Hull City).

1 April 2024 20:31
1711999709

Leeds United vs Hull City

Junior Firpo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

1 April 2024 20:28
1711999705

Leeds United vs Hull City

Regan Slater (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

1 April 2024 20:28
1711999657

Leeds United vs Hull City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

1 April 2024 20:27
1711999628

Leeds United vs Hull City

Delay in match (Hull City).

1 April 2024 20:27
1711999590

Leeds United vs Hull City

Offside, Hull City. Abdülkadir Ömür is caught offside.

1 April 2024 20:26
1711999538

Leeds United vs Hull City

Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range.

1 April 2024 20:25
1711999224

Leeds United vs Hull City

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Sam Byram.

1 April 2024 20:20
1711998678

Leeds United vs Hull City

Goal! Leeds United 1, Hull City 0. Sam Byram (Leeds United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.

1 April 2024 20:11
1711998676

Leeds United vs Hull City

Attempt saved. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved.

1 April 2024 20:11

